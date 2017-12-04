You Laugh, You Lose

Lauren was eliminated with:

Why do bananas need sunscreen? Because they peel.

Sarah was eliminated with:

What does an aardvark like on its pizza? Ant-chovies.

But it was actually because she was still laughing at:

What do Santa’s elves go to school to learn? The Elfabet!

The rest:

How do you brush a bee’s hair? With a honey comb.

What is a knight’s favorite fish? A sword fish!

What is a mouse’s least favorite weather? When it rains cats and dogs.

What happened when a kangaroo gets angry? He gets hopping mad!

What shakes at the bottom of the ocean? A nervous wreck!

What falls down but never gets hurt? Rain.

What kind of motorcycle does Santa ride? Holly Davidson!

Why are Christmas trees so bad at knitting? They always drop their needles.

What did the gingerbread man put on his bed to keep warm at night? A cookie sheet.

What do you call Santa’s most impolite reindeer? Rude-olf!

What do you get when Santa accidentally goes down a chimney when the fire’s lit? Krisp Kringle.

What did Santa give his depressed elf friend for Christmas? An Elf Help Book.