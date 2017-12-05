96 Second News: JJ Watt And Jose Altuve Sports Illustrated’s Co Sportsperson Of The Year!

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt was named Sports Illustrated’s Co-Sportsperson of the Year along with Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve.

The award is given annually to an athlete or athletes who best personify athletic achievement and sportsmanship on and off the field.

“It’s much more than just two people,” Watt said. “It’s a whole city. On my side, it’s over 200,000 people who donated money to help rebuild the city. It’s an award that’s so much bigger than sports.”

**Prince Harry asked his brother Prince William to be his best man in his upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle.

“Harry has several close guy friends, but there’s no way he would ask anyone but William to take on the top job,” a source told Us Weekly about Harry’s upcoming nuptials, which royal palace officials confirmed will take place at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel in May 2018.

Another source confirms to Us that William and Kate Middleton’s kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will have roles during Harry and Markle’s big day.

**16 year old Manvel High School cheerleader Ariel Olivar‘s fellow cheerleaders recorded a video that has now been seen around the world of her doing a seemingly impossible stunt with an invisible box, and she never thought it would make her an overnight internet sensation.

The Manvel High School junior became the talk of the country this weekend when video of the trick appeared on ESPN’s Sportscenter.

According to ABC 13, Ariel says it all started when she saw a man on Twitter perform the same athletic move that she would soon be recognized for on TV and social media.

“The cheer team was just messing around, and we recalled the video on Twitter,” Ariel said. “I started doing it, and they told me mine was pretty good.”

She says she posted it to her Snapchat account, before deciding to post it to Twitter. And the rest, is history.

“I had no idea it would ever get this big,” Ariel said. “I am speechless.”

**Blake Lively has been injured on the set of The Rhythm Section and production on the film has been temporarily halted.

In a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, a spokesperson for the production said, “Producers confirmed that filming has been temporarily suspended on The Rhythm Section as Blake Lively sustained an injury to her hand whilst filming an action sequence. Production will resume as soon as possible.”

Blake stars alongside Jude Law in the spy thriller. She plays Stephanie Patrick, a woman who seeks to uncover the truth behind a plane crash that killed her family.

**Taylor Swift is on the cover of British Vogue’s January issue released on Monday, December 4. The cover was photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, who also shot the photos for her latest album.

Thank you @Edward_Enninful, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for your passion, spirit and contagious laughter on set. @BritishVogue #NewVogue pic.twitter.com/cQiufPKkDS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 4, 2017

**Dancing With The Stars dancers Maksim and Val Chmerkovskiy are about to embark on a new tour — and this time, they’re bringing Maks’s wife Peta Murgatroyd along with them.

The Dancing With the Stars trio announced their upcoming tour Maks, Val and Peta Live on Tour on Good Morning America yesterday, which is a different tour than the official DWTS Tour.

“We’re very excited. It’s been a couple years now since Maks and Val, the other tour that we did, and it seems like it’s going to be even better,” Maks said. The tour will be kicking off in spring 2018.

**Heads up iPhone users…there’s a new glitch you’ve gotta deal with.

Don’t be surprised if you see your phone rebooting itself over and over. A software glitch caused problems all over the world starting last Saturday.

The bug is affecting phones that use apps with a notification feature such as workout or medical apps. Apple has since released another update of its iOS 11 operating system.

If you’re experiencing problems after the update, Apple says you should go to “Settings,” turn off the notifications and install the update manually.

**House of Cards will resume production on its sixth and last season in early 2018, without Kevin Spacey after he was fired once news broke of his sexual abuse scandal. Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said yesterday.

Sarandos said Netflix reached an agreement to finish up the last season with eight episodes instead of the usual 13, and without Kevin Spacey’s character, malevolent ex-president Frank Underwood.

Instead, the final season will focus on Robin Wright’s character, Claire Underwood, who’s gone from being the first lady to vice president and then ascended to the presidency in Season 5 after her husband resigned.

**”Rolling Stone” put out a list of the ‘10 Best Movies of the Year,’ and they went with the Oscar-type movies, rather than the blockbuster, mainstream favorites that you’re more likely to have seen. Here’s the Top 10:

1. “Dunkirk”

2. “Get Out”

3. “Call Me By Your Name”

4. “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

5. “The Post” . . . a Meryl Streep movie that opens Christmas week.

6. “Lady Bird”

7. “The Shape of Water”

8. “Detroit”

9. “A Ghost Story”

10. “Phantom Thread” . . . a Daniel Day Lewis movie opening Christmas Day.

**”Entertainment Weekly” has put out a list of ‘The 10 Best TV Shows of 2017.’ Here are the ’10 Best’:

1. “Glow”, Netflix

2. “Twin Peaks: The Return”, Showtime

3. “Big Little Lies”, HBO

4. “The Good Place”, NBC

5. “Rick and Morty”, Adult Swim

6. “Insecure”, HBO

7. “The Handmaid’s Tale”, Hulu

8. “DuckTales”, Disney XD

9. “American Crime”, ABC

10. “Mr. Robot”, USA Network

**Country music legend George Strait has been named 2018’s Texan of the Year.

The Texas Legislative Conference says Strait was chosen after he stepped up to help raise more than $50 million for Hurricane Harvey relief. Former Texas State Rep. Doug Miller, who serves as conference chair, said Strait was an obvious choice.

“No one has done more than George Strait to raise awareness and funds for the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts,” Miller said. He put his well-earned reputation on the line and asked not only his fellow Texans to step up, but all Americans. And they have.”

Strait will be honored with an award presentation at the group’s annual conference in New Braunfels on March 22. ​