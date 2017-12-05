December Is The Best Month To Find A New Job

Don’t let the end of the year dissuade you from looking for new work. According to the jobs site Glassdoor, December can actually be the best month to land a job.

You might not get hired in December unless you’re looking for temporary, holiday work. But it’s all about setting yourself up to get hired next month. So if you apply for something right now, you’re more likely to stand out, you stay ahead of the game, and you boost your chances of getting hired in January when companies have their new budgets.

The holidays are also a good time to network.