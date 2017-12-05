Don’t Eat The Dog Food. Take Your Hand Out Of Your Pants. Stop Licking The Window.

Sarah was watching a 9-year-old, 7-year-old and a 5-year-old this weekend and the things you find yourself saying are crazy!
What’s the most random thing you have said to a kid that totally made sense at the time.
- Don’t eat the dog food
- Let’s not lay in the dog bed
- Don’t lick the window
- Let’s take our hand out of our pants
- Are your shirts are inside out
- Are those your sister’s shorts
- Did anyone bring underwear
This was just in one day! I can’t imagine what you as parents have said.
Leave your comments here.