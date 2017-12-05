Don’t Eat The Dog Food. Take Your Hand Out Of Your Pants. Stop Licking The Window.

Sarah was watching a 9-year-old, 7-year-old and a 5-year-old this weekend and the things you find yourself saying are crazy!

What’s the most random thing you have said to a kid that totally made sense at the time.

Don’t eat the dog food Let’s not lay in the dog bed Don’t lick the window Let’s take our hand out of our pants Are your shirts are inside out Are those your sister’s shorts Did anyone bring underwear

This was just in one day! I can’t imagine what you as parents have said.

