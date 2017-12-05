MIXmas IS COMING: GET TICKET HERE| ALL TIME LOW - PHILLIP PHILLIPS - BLEACHERS - LIGHTS | DEC 13TH

Don’t Eat The Dog Food. Take Your Hand Out Of Your Pants. Stop Licking The Window.

Filed Under: babysitting, children, parenting, Random thing you have said to a kid

Sarah was watching a 9-year-old, 7-year-old and a 5-year-old this weekend and the things you find yourself saying are crazy!

What’s the most random thing you have said to a kid that totally made sense at the time.

  1. Don’t eat the dog food
  2. Let’s not lay in the dog bed
  3. Don’t lick the window
  4. Let’s take our hand out of our pants
  5. Are your shirts are inside out
  6. Are those your sister’s shorts
  7. Did anyone bring underwear

This was just in one day! I can’t imagine what you as parents have said.

Leave your comments here.

