Fruitcake-Flavored Candy Is Here

One of the age-old jokes around the holidays is about fruitcake. If you’ve never had one, most people think they are terrible. So, if you get one as a gift, it basically means that person doesn’t like you.

But after DECADES of these jokes, fruitcake is still made. So, it’s got to be at least a little good.

According to The Impulsive Buy, Brach’s just released a new candy for this Christmas season: Fruitcake Nougats. You might know Brach’s Christmas Nougats they’re the little chewy mint candies with Christmas trees on them. And now there’s a fruitcake-flavored version.