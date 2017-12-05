Fruitcake-Flavored Candy Is Here

One of the age-old jokes around the holidays is about fruitcake. If you’ve never had one, most people think they are terrible. So, if you get one as a gift, it basically means that person doesn’t like you.
But after DECADES of these jokes, fruitcake is still made. So, it’s got to be at least a little good.
According to The Impulsive Buy, Brach’s just released a new candy for this Christmas season: Fruitcake Nougats. You might know Brach’s Christmas Nougats they’re the little chewy mint candies with Christmas trees on them. And now there’s a fruitcake-flavored version.
As one reviewer put it, “I can’t help but wonder who’s really going to buy this, and then who is really going to like it.” But if you’re that person, they’re on sale exclusively at Walgreens through the end of the year.