Listen To Meghan Reconnect With Her Friend Jamie After 13 Years

Yesterday we talked to a man named Matt who hadn’t spoken to his sister in YEARS! We were able to reconnect them over the phone and the two will be spending Christmas together for the first time in years.

After the show, our e-mail and FB were full of messages from people in similar situations.

Today we are talking to Meghan who hasn’t seen her best friend Jamie in 13 years after the business they went in on together was ruined by Meghan’s drinking.

Here’s Meghan’s story.

We got a hold of Jamie to hear her side of the story and see if she would be ok with us reconnecting them on the air.

If you have someone you wanna talk to, bring home for the holidays, make amend?

Send us an e-mail sarah@mix965houston.com

We will do our best to reconnect as many people as we can.