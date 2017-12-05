MIXmas IS COMING: GET TICKET HERE| ALL TIME LOW - PHILLIP PHILLIPS - BLEACHERS - LIGHTS | DEC 13TH

New Poll Shows Whether These Are Christmas Movies Or Not

A few weeks ago, The Morning Mix tackled whether “Love Actually” is a Christmas movie. Result? It IS!

But just because a movie is set around Christmas, does that automatically make it a Christmas movie?

Buzzfeed is trying to settle that debate by taking a bunch of the most fought-over movies and having the public decide:

  1. “Die Hard”:  56% Christmas, 44% Not Christmas.

  2. “Home Alone”:  97% Christmas, 3% Not Christmas.

  3. “Gremlins”:  40% Christmas, 60% Not Christmas.

  4. “Frozen”:  22% Christmas, 78% Not Christmas.

  5. “Lethal Weapon”:  16% Christmas, 84% Not Christmas.

  6. “The Nightmare Before Christmas”:  78% Christmas, 22% Not Christmas.

  7. “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang”:  15% Christmas, 85% Not Christmas.

  8. “Edward Scissorhands”:  20% Christmas, 80% Not Christmas.

  9. “Batman Returns”:  12% Christmas, 88% Not Christmas.

  10. “Eyes Wide Shut”:  5% Christmas, 95% Not Christmas.

