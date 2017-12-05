New Poll Shows Whether These Are Christmas Movies Or Not

A few weeks ago, The Morning Mix tackled whether “Love Actually” is a Christmas movie. Result? It IS!

But just because a movie is set around Christmas, does that automatically make it a Christmas movie?

Buzzfeed is trying to settle that debate by taking a bunch of the most fought-over movies and having the public decide:

“Die Hard”: 56% Christmas, 44% Not Christmas. “Home Alone”: 97% Christmas, 3% Not Christmas. “Gremlins”: 40% Christmas, 60% Not Christmas. “Frozen”: 22% Christmas, 78% Not Christmas. “Lethal Weapon”: 16% Christmas, 84% Not Christmas. “The Nightmare Before Christmas”: 78% Christmas, 22% Not Christmas. “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang”: 15% Christmas, 85% Not Christmas. “Edward Scissorhands”: 20% Christmas, 80% Not Christmas. “Batman Returns”: 12% Christmas, 88% Not Christmas. “Eyes Wide Shut”: 5% Christmas, 95% Not Christmas.

For updated results, you can check out (and VOTE!) the poll.