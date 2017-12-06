**Meghan Markle already has a piece of Princess Diana’s jewelry collection in her engagement ring, but will the bride-to-be wear the late princess’ tiara during her wedding to Prince Harry?

A source said, “She will have access to jewels from the royal collection made available to her by the Queen. She can choose something suitable, but she might also have the Spencer tiara, which is also Harry’s heritage and is the one Diana wore on her wedding day.”

“She will not own the tiara but will have the choice to wear it if she wants to. Harry will present her with a necklace or something else from his mother’s collection.”

**Twitter has put out a bunch of year-end data, and Barack Obama‘s response to the Charlottesville march back in August is 2017’s most-liked Tweet.

He Tweeted the Nelson Mandela quote: “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion . . .”

The second most-liked Tweet was Ariana Grande‘s response to the Manchester terrorist attack.

Here are some other highlights from Twitter’s rundown:

1. The Most Tweeted-About Shows in the U.S.:

“Game of Thrones” is #1 . . . followed by “Stranger Things” and “Big Brother”.

2. The Most Tweeted-About Streaming Shows:

“Stranger Things” is #1 . . . followed by “13 Reasons Why” and “Orange Is the New Black”.

3. The Most Tweeted-About Movies:

“Wonder Woman” is the #1 most Tweeted-about movie . . . followed by “La La Land” and “Dunkirk”.

4. The Most Tweeted-About Artists in the U.S.:

The K-Pop group BTS is #1 . . . followed by Nicki Minaj and Harry Styles.

5. The Most Shared Twitter Moments:

NASA finding seven Earth-sized planets orbiting a nearby star is #1 . . . followed by, quote, “Beyoncé is pregnant again!”

**John Mayer was hospitalized yesterday for an emergency appendectomy. John is currently on tour with DEAD & COMPANY, but they had to postpone last night’s show in New Orleans. They haven’t announced a new date yet.

There’s also no word when John will be ready to play again. Dead & Company have two more dates left on their current tour . . . tomorrow in Orlando and Friday in Fort Lauderdale.

There’s been no announcement yet on those shows, but they could probably get along without him.

**Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Johnson has gone from being one of the biggest names in professional wrestling to one of the biggest names in show business, and The Jumanji star will be receiving his tribute in a ceremony next week.

Johnson was the world’s highest earning actor of 2016 and the second-highest earning actor this year, having netted $65 million, according to Forbes. His films have grossed nearly $3 billion at the box office.

**According to a new survey, bad Christmas gifts are most likely to come from your IN-LAWS. Your co-workers are a close second. Overall, people said their significant other gives the BEST gifts, followed by their kids.

Here are the ten WORST Christmas presents people said you can get:

1. Ugly clothing.

2. A toiletry kit.

3. Bath salts or a bottle of bubble bath.

4. Socks.

5. T-shirts with funny, clever, or inspirational sayings on them.

6. A movie you’ve already seen.

7. Candles.

8. A handkerchief.

9. A scarf.

10. Soap on a rope.

​

**A new survey asked people when a, quote, “responsible person” should take down their lights, their tree, and their other Christmas decorations. And here are the results . . .

1. Sometime in mid-January, 58%.

2. January 1st, 32%.

3. February, 7%.

4. December 26th, 3%.

In other words, once Christmas is over, there’s no rush. But once New Year’s is over? Time to get on that.

**Have you noticed that your iPhone keeps rebooting itself over and over? Heads up, another software glitch is causing problems for iPhone users.

The bug is affecting phones that use apps with a notification feature such as workout or medical apps.

Apple has since released another update of its iOS 11 operating system.

If you’re experiencing problems after the update, Apple says you should go to “Settings,” turn off the notifications and install the update manually.

**Danny Masterson has been fired from the Netflix comedy “The Ranch“, over rape allegations that are over a decade old.

Monday was his last day, but he’ll still appear in the second half of Season 2, which comes out next Friday . . . and parts of Season 3.

Danny continues to STRONGLY deny the allegations. He issued a statement saying, quote, “I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit.

“I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one . . . I look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”

**According to the music licensing company Music Reports, “Silent Night” tops a list of the most-recorded holiday songs. There are more than 137,000 versions of it. “White Christmas” is second, followed by “Jingle Bells”, “The Christmas Song”, and “Winter Wonderland”.

Here are the Top 10 most-recorded holiday songs, according to Music Reports:

1. “Silent Night”, recorded 137,315 times

2. “White Christmas”, 128,276 versions

3. “Jingle Bells”, 89,681 versions

4. “The Christmas Song”, 80,064 versions

5. “Winter Wonderland”, 70,471 versions

6. “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”, 68,669 versions

7. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”, 65,377 versions

8. “Joy to the World”, 59,767 versions

9. “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”, 56,552 versions

10. “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”, 54,446 versions