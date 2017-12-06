All man wanted was chicken, but he ended up finding an abandoned baby in the cold and possibly saving the child's life https://t.co/QHt8yVbdJs pic.twitter.com/2nLpbCNG35 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) December 6, 2017

The Stephen Ward told ABC 13, quote, “I saw this baby seat sitting in the middle of the parking lot and I thought it looked a little odd.”

When Stephen Ward saw a baby in a parking lot alone, he called the police and then he took a photo and put it up on Facebook and everyone was asking the same question, how did this child end up by themselves?

This is what happened according to ABC 13, quote, Galveston police said a mom and dad came to this washateria on Broadway Monday night around 7 p.m. In the blink of an eye, someone jumped in the car and took off. The family’s car with the 4-month-old baby girl inside was gone. Minutes later, the perpetrator realized that there was a child in the backseat approximately 10 blocks away, and found a well-lit area to place the child.

That’s when Stephen came by and wanted some Church’s Chicken. The Church’s was on the right and the church was on the left and that’s when he called police.