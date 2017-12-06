MIXmas IS COMING: GET TICKET HERE| ALL TIME LOW - PHILLIP PHILLIPS - BLEACHERS - LIGHTS | DEC 13TH
This is something I have done my whole life. I’m not sure if it’s a Catholic thing? An Indiana thing? A Pepper family thing? However, here’s the story, you leave your shoes out overnight before St. Nicholas Day, which is today and in the morning, in your shoes, is a little toy and a piece of fruit. My mom also said my Grandma Pepper who is German told us to leave out our socks for the same thing. This year, I just left out my boots. It paves the way for Santa on the 25th.

BEFORE

unnamed 6 Happy St Nicholas Day

AFTER

unnamed 5 Happy St Nicholas Day

Geoff and Lauren aren’t buying this at all and say they have NEVER heard of this tradition ever!

I did some searching on the internets because that’s where all the answer lie and here’s what I found.

“The children would put out their wooden shoes out and receive small toys and Dutch chocolate gold coins and we’d talk a bit about St. Nicholas,” Myers tells DW.

Wikipedia had some stuff too 🙂

Am I the only one celebrating this tradition?

Geoff’s family tradition is to put up their family manger scene. I googled that,  there’s a lot of stories on it. 

img 1490 Happy St Nicholas Day

Lauren’s tradition is to get her entire family together to celebrate. 

 

