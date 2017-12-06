This is something I have done my whole life. I’m not sure if it’s a Catholic thing? An Indiana thing? A Pepper family thing? However, here’s the story, you leave your shoes out overnight before St. Nicholas Day, which is today and in the morning, in your shoes, is a little toy and a piece of fruit. My mom also said my Grandma Pepper who is German told us to leave out our socks for the same thing. This year, I just left out my boots. It paves the way for Santa on the 25th.

Geoff and Lauren aren’t buying this at all and say they have NEVER heard of this tradition ever!

I did some searching on the internets because that’s where all the answer lie and here’s what I found.

“The children would put out their wooden shoes out and receive small toys and Dutch chocolate gold coins and we’d talk a bit about St. Nicholas,” Myers tells DW.

Wikipedia had some stuff too 🙂

Am I the only one celebrating this tradition?

Geoff’s family tradition is to put up their family manger scene. I googled that, there’s a lot of stories on it.

Lauren’s tradition is to get her entire family together to celebrate.