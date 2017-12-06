MIXmas IS COMING: GET TICKET HERE| ALL TIME LOW - PHILLIP PHILLIPS - BLEACHERS - LIGHTS | DEC 13TH
Who gives you the worst Christmas presents? According to a new survey, bad gifts are most likely to come from your in-laws. Your co-workers are a close second.

From SWNS Digital, here are the ten worst Christmas gifts that those folks are likely to give you:

  1. Ugly clothing.

  2. A toiletry kit.

  3. Bath salts or a bottle of bubble bath.

  4. Socks.

  5. T-shirts with funny, clever, or inspirational sayings on them.

  6. A movie you’ve already seen.

  7. Candles.

  8. A handkerchief.

  9. A scarf.

  10. Soap on a rope.

On the good side, people said their significant other gives the best gifts, followed by their kids. So make sure you’re not being a Grinch around the house for the next few weeks!!!

