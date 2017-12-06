Who gives you the worst Christmas presents? According to a new survey, bad gifts are most likely to come from your in-laws. Your co-workers are a close second.

From SWNS Digital, here are the ten worst Christmas gifts that those folks are likely to give you:

Ugly clothing. A toiletry kit. Bath salts or a bottle of bubble bath. Socks. T-shirts with funny, clever, or inspirational sayings on them. A movie you’ve already seen. Candles. A handkerchief. A scarf. Soap on a rope.

On the good side, people said their significant other gives the best gifts, followed by their kids. So make sure you’re not being a Grinch around the house for the next few weeks!!!