**The “Mystery Oreo” flavor has been revealed, and it’s what everyone thought it was…

In case you missed it, back in October, Oreo released a MYSTERY flavor, and if you guessed it correctly, you could win $50,000. Most people immediately said they thought the flavor was fruity pebbles.

And they just revealed the correct answer . . . drum roll . . . FRUITY PEBBLES!

There’s no word yet on who won the $50,000.

Oreo just revealed its mystery flavor—and we guessed it correctly: https://t.co/OxqyoTnY9W pic.twitter.com/uEBXBst3cM — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) December 6, 2017

**”People” magazine has put out its annual list of ‘The 25 Most Intriguing People of the Year.’ Here’s the top 10 of the list:

1. Bruce Springsteen

2. Ariana Grande

3. Joanna and Chip Gaines

4. Jordan Peele

5. Nicole Kidman

6. Tiffany Haddish

7. Colin Kaepernick

8. Blake Shelton

9. Kumail Nanjiani

10. Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle

**Starbucks has a new Christmas Tree Frappuccino going on sale today, and it’ll be available through Monday.

So what is it? It’s a pink peppermint mocha cream Frappuccino with a green tea whipped cream on top.

And that whipped cream has a caramel drizzle as the garland, candied cranberries as the ornaments, and a strawberry on top as the star.

Starbucks releases a Christmas Tree Frappuccino for THE HOLIDAYS https://t.co/PlZLUqhsXY pic.twitter.com/DtxPDkhI9Y — Mashable (@mashable) December 6, 2017

**”Rolling Stone” put out a list of the BEST movies of 2017 with ‘Dunkirk’ topping that one, but now they have released a list of the 10 WORST movies of 2017.

Here’s the list:

1. “Transformers: The Last Knight”

2. “The Dark Tower”

3. “Fifty Shades Darker”

4. The Rooney Mara / Ryan Gosling movie “Song to Song”

5. “The Mummy”

6. “The Mountain Between Us”

7. “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”

8. “Daddy’s Home 2”

9. “Suburbicon”

10. “The Emoji Movie”

**YouTube has released its list of the most-viewed music videos of the year.

The top spot went to “Despacito“, which isn’t a surprise, because with over 4.4 billion hits in just 11 months, it’s already the most-viewed video of all time. Here are the Top 5 MUSIC VIDEOS, globally:

1. “Despacito”, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, with Justin Bieber

2. “Shape of You”, Ed Sheeran

3. “Mi Gente”, J Balvin and Willy William

4. “Felices Los 4”, Maluma

5. “That’s What I Like”, Bruno Mars

**”Time” magazine’s Person of the Year is THE SILENCE BREAKERS . . . a.k.a. people who’ve spoken out against sexual misconduct. They highlighted people from all walks of life, including celebrities like Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Alyssa Milano, Terry Crews, and Taylor Swift.

Technically there are six women, but only the elbow of the sixth is visible, because she didn’t want to be identified.

“Time” spoke to them, along with people who’ve come forward, including other celebrities like Rose McGowan, Megyn Kelly, actor Terry Crews, and Alyssa Milano . . . who started the #MeToo movement.

Check out the full story HERE

**Country music legend George Strait has been named 2018’s Texan of the Year.

The Texas Legislative Conference says Strait was chosen after he stepped up to help raise more than $50 million for Hurricane Harvey relief.

Strait will be honored with an award presentation at the group’s annual conference in New Braunfels on March 22.

**Adele‘s album “21” has fallen off the charts for the first time in 353 weeks. It debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 in March of 2011, and it had been there ever since . . . until now.

In between, it went 14 times platinum, and was the best-selling album in the U.S. and Canada in both 2011 AND 2012. In its first two years on the Billboard 200, it never fell below #35.

Assuming “21” ever makes its way back to the charts, it’s still a LONG way from a record.

The album with the most weeks in the Top 200 is PINK FLOYD’s “Dark Side of the Moon”, with 933 weeks.

**According to the music licensing company Music Reports, “Silent Night” tops a list of the most-recorded holiday songs. There are more than 137,000 versions of it. “White Christmas” is second, followed by “Jingle Bells“, “The Christmas Song“, and “Winter Wonderland“.

Here are the Top 10 most-recorded holiday songs, according to Music Reports:

1. “Silent Night”, recorded 137,315 times

2. “White Christmas”, 128,276 versions

3. “Jingle Bells”, 89,681 versions

4. “The Christmas Song”, 80,064 versions

5. “Winter Wonderland”, 70,471 versions

6. “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”, 68,669 versions

7. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”, 65,377 versions

8. “Joy to the World”, 59,767 versions

9. “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”, 56,552 versions

10. “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”, 54,446 versions