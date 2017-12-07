Ana was in a relationship with a man that her mother didn’t approve of. Her mother, Stephanie, thought she was doing the right thing and warning her daughter about her feelings about this guy but Ana left Houston with him and hasn’t spoken to her mother since. Ana admits that her mom tried to reach out to her a few times but Ana ignored her. She also says she deleted her on Facebook and cut off all contact.

As life goes, Ana’s mother was right and she and the guy broke up. Ana has been ashamed and scared to call her mom and reached out to us to reconnect them.

What Ana’s mother doesn’t know is that she has moved back to Pasadena and has been right down the street from her.

Here’s their story.