Lauren Kelly
We haven’t seen snow in Houston since…..

….well, it’s been a really, REALLY long time.

Could the possibility of snow be a reality for H-Town today?? There IS a chance! (even if it’s a small one, lol)

According to Meteorologist Travis Herzog over at ABC 13, we can expect cold rain mixed with sleet, with temperatures staying in the 40s all day today.

He said the atmosphere cools a little more Thursday night into early Friday and it will be cold enough for the rain to changeover to snow IF enough moisture remains. Travis expects there to be a few hours before sunrise Friday where the cold air and moisture overlap to produce light snow showers, especially south of I-10. The ground will still be warm, so little if any accumulations are expected.

Another front arriving early next week should keep it rather cold for the next 10 days.

Hey, here’s to hopin.

