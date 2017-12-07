Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Demi Lovato has a bone to pick with TIME magazine.

Related: Demi Lovato Marries Jesse Williams in ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ Video

The pop star called out the publication for naming the American president as a Person of the Year runner-up. She feels it’s hypocritical because the actual Person of the Year 2017 are the “Silence Breakers,” women and men who have spoken out about sexual misconduct.

“Time mag highlights brave women coming forward against sexual assault on the cover but names a man with sexual assault allegations against him runner up to person of the year.. Really Time?,” Lovato posted on Twitter.

“I’ve become less vocal about my disdain for certain people over the past year because it only divides our country even more but this is worth speaking up about,” she continued. Time mag – very disappointed in your hypocrisy and disrespect toward the women on your cover.”

Lovato, who would also retweet a suggestion that Kesha should have been among the honorees, had one final parting shot to the publication: “To be named POTY by Time it should be for doing something positive or brave LIKE the women on the cover,” she posted. “It’s annoying that it’s just about impact on the news.”

See the tweets below.

Time mag highlights brave women coming forward against sexual assault on the cover but names a man with sexual assa… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 07, 2017

I’ve become less vocal about my distain for certain people over the past year because it only divides our country e… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 07, 2017