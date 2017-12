It seems like a lot of Americans are disappointed that they were totally right about this!

In case you missed it when we talked about it in October, Oreo released a mystery flavor. And if you guessed it correctly, you could win $50,000. Most people immediately said they thought the flavor was fruity pebbles.

Oreo just revealed the correct answer and it was Fruity Pebbles. #NAILEDIT. But it would have been nice if we were fooled, right?

There is no word on who won the $50,000.