So many Christmas songs this time of year! And you might hear one and say “wait, why did they remake this? Or am I just imagining this?”

Your mind isn’t playing tricks. According to Billboard, there are 137,315 recorded versions of “Silent Night” alone!

Here are the Top 15 most-recorded holiday songs:

“Silent Night”, recorded 137,315 times “White Christmas”, 128,276 versions “Jingle Bells”, 89,681 versions “The Christmas Song”, 80,064 versions “Winter Wonderland”, 70,471 versions “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”, 68,669 versions “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”, 65,377 versions “Joy to the World”, 59,767 versions “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”, 56,552 versions “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”, 54,446 versions “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer”, 49,384 versions “O Holy Night”, 48,665 versions “Silver Bells”, 48,440 versions “Blue Christmas”, 42,375 versions “The Little Drummer Boy”, 37,150 versions

“Last Christmas”, which was originally recorded by WHAM!, came in at #27 with 17,806 versions.

And Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” is 30th, with 13,419 versions.

That’s a lot of versions!