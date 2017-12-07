So many Christmas songs this time of year! And you might hear one and say “wait, why did they remake this? Or am I just imagining this?”
Your mind isn’t playing tricks. According to Billboard, there are 137,315 recorded versions of “Silent Night” alone!
Here are the Top 15 most-recorded holiday songs:
- “Silent Night”, recorded 137,315 times
- “White Christmas”, 128,276 versions
- “Jingle Bells”, 89,681 versions
- “The Christmas Song”, 80,064 versions
- “Winter Wonderland”, 70,471 versions
- “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”, 68,669 versions
- “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”, 65,377 versions
- “Joy to the World”, 59,767 versions
- “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”, 56,552 versions
- “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”, 54,446 versions
- “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer”, 49,384 versions
- “O Holy Night”, 48,665 versions
- “Silver Bells”, 48,440 versions
- “Blue Christmas”, 42,375 versions
- “The Little Drummer Boy”, 37,150 versions
“Last Christmas”, which was originally recorded by WHAM!, came in at #27 with 17,806 versions.
And Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” is 30th, with 13,419 versions.
That’s a lot of versions!