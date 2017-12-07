MIXmas IS COMING: GET TICKET HERE| ALL TIME LOW - PHILLIP PHILLIPS - BLEACHERS - LIGHTS | DEC 13TH
This is Spencer Sleyon and his best friend an 81-year-old woman who he says is his “best friend”

To be clear he was exaggerating a little bit but the two of them are pretty close, they met playing Words With Friends.

According to the New York Times, quote, “Their friendship began entirely at random when Words With Friends, a Scrabble-like phone game, assigned the two strangers to play each other last summer. They would eventually play hundreds of games together.”

Spencer eventually deleted the App on his phone but kept in contact with her and they met for this first time this week!

It is the sweetest.

Read the full story here. 

