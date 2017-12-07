MIXmas IS COMING: GET TICKET HERE| ALL TIME LOW - PHILLIP PHILLIPS - BLEACHERS - LIGHTS | DEC 13TH
Filed Under:girls gets over 1000 retweets to dress up like a christmas tree for a semester, The Morning MIX, things you immediately regret

Be careful what you wish for, especially if it’s humiliating!

A 20-year-old woman named Kelsey Hall who’s a student at the University of Alabama tweeted a photo of herself in an ugly Christmas tree costume on Saturday.

She said if she got 1,000 retweets, she’d wear it to all of her classes for the rest of the semester.

Whoops! The tweet went viral.  And as the retweets started pouring in, she got some buyer’s remorse!

So now she’s almost at 30,000 retweets! She’s fulfilling the bet and she’s wearing the Christmas tree around campus.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live