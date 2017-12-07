Be careful what you wish for, especially if it’s humiliating!

A 20-year-old woman named Kelsey Hall who’s a student at the University of Alabama tweeted a photo of herself in an ugly Christmas tree costume on Saturday.

1,000 retweets and I’ll wear this to all my classes for the rest of the semester pic.twitter.com/uzIDepK43k — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 3, 2017

She said if she got 1,000 retweets, she’d wear it to all of her classes for the rest of the semester.

Whoops! The tweet went viral. And as the retweets started pouring in, she got some buyer’s remorse!

Guys I️ really don’t want to do this — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 4, 2017

So now she’s almost at 30,000 retweets! She’s fulfilling the bet and she’s wearing the Christmas tree around campus.