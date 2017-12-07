Be careful what you wish for, especially if it’s humiliating!
A 20-year-old woman named Kelsey Hall who’s a student at the University of Alabama tweeted a photo of herself in an ugly Christmas tree costume on Saturday.
She said if she got 1,000 retweets, she’d wear it to all of her classes for the rest of the semester.
Whoops! The tweet went viral. And as the retweets started pouring in, she got some buyer’s remorse!
So now she’s almost at 30,000 retweets! She’s fulfilling the bet and she’s wearing the Christmas tree around campus.