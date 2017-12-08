A new survey found 60% of us plan to give someone a gadget for Christmas this year. And even though it might seem like a stereotype, young people do indeed need to help their older relatives with tech related gifts! According to PR Newswire, 90% of millennials in the survey said they have had to help a family member with a tech gift. Either setting it up for them, or teaching them how to use it. Sometimes both.

50% said they’ve spent more than an hour helping an older relative with a tech gift. The gifts that require the most time are new phones, computers, and tablets. Sometimes all that time and money are just a waste though. 32% of people in the survey said they have at least one family member who doesn’t use a gadget they got, because they still don’t know how.