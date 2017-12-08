**A massive hurricane, a World Series championship and now…SNOW IN Houston!

Much of the city woke up to see snow falling for the first time in Houston in since the most recent measurable snow, which was on December 4th, 2009 with 1 inch.

You’ll want to watch for slick bridges and overpasses as the temperatures could fall, so drive carefully, cautiously, and slowly. Snow has been spotted across the Houston area, and more will be on the way over the next few hours. Even JJ Watt is super excited!

**”Forbes” released their annual rundown of The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians. Diddy is #1 with $130 million. Beyoncé is second with $105 million, and Drake is third at $94 million.

Most of the money comes from touring and various endorsements that are based on total earnings from June of LAST year up to this past June. That’s why Beyoncé is so high.

Here’s the Top 10:

1. Diddy, $130 million

2. Beyoncé, $105 million

3. Drake, $94 million

4. The Weeknd, $92 million

5. Coldplay, $88 million

6. Guns N’ Roses, $84 million

7. Justin Bieber, $83.5 million

8. Bruce Springsteen, $75 million

9. Adele, $69 million

10. Metallica, $66.5 million

**We Unlock Our Phones For No Reason Almost 4,000 Times a Year

Do you ever find yourself picking up your phone and unlocking the screen, even though you didn’t get an alert that you have a new message and you don’t have any particular reason to use your phone at that moment?

According to a new study, the average person unlocks their phone for no reason 10 or 11 times a day. That adds up to almost 4,000 times a year. And if you assume each time you do it you burn about a minute, that’s 67 hours a year where you’re literally just wasting time aimlessly playing with your phone.

**Starbucks has a new Christmas Tree Frappuccino going on sale today, and it’ll be available through Monday.

So what is it? It’s a pink peppermint mocha cream Frappuccino with a green tea whipped cream on top.

And that whipped cream has a caramel drizzle as the garland, candied cranberries as the ornaments, and a strawberry on top as the star.

**If you’re sick of the holidays already, you aren’t alone. According to a new survey, 19% of people say they can’t WAIT for the holiday season to be over. And here are the five things they’re dreading:

1. Nonstop Christmas music.

2. Wrapping presents.

3. Carolers.

4. Decorating.

5. Spending time with their family.

On the bright side, 95% of people are looking forward to time off of work.

**New Movies in Theaters:

1. “I, Tonya” (R)

Margot Robbie is Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding and Sebastian Stan plays her abusive husband Jeff Gillooly. You know him as the Winter Soldier in the Marvel movies.

The movie’s done like a fake documentary, with the attack on Nancy Kerrigan at the 1994 figure skating championships being referred to only as “the incident.”

Allison Janney is Tonya’s abusive mom, and Caitlin Carver plays Nancy Kerrigan.

2. “Just Getting Started” (PG-13)

Morgan Freeman is an elderly ladies man who runs a Palm Springs resort and becomes bitter rivals with Tommy Lee Jones as they compete for Rene Russo’s affection.

3. “November Criminals” (PG-13)

Ansel Elgort looks into the murder of a fellow student after racist cops write off his friend’s murder as a gang shooting just because the victim is black. Chloe Grace Moretz is also in it as Ansel’s girlfriend.

**We’re just ONE week away from the new “Star Wars The Last Jedi“, so someone conducted a poll to determine which “Star Wars” characters are the most popular.

They asked 2,200 people about 25 characters . . . and not surprisingly, the most popular characters are the old-school ones. Princess Leia is #1 . . . 73% of people had a favorable impression of her. Luke, Chewbacca, and Yoda are a close second . . . all tied with 72%.

R2-D2 follows at 71%, and then there’s Han Solo (68%), Obi-Wan Kenobi (67%), and C-3PO (65%).

Amazingly, Jar-Jar Binks is NOT the least popular. In fact, there are seven characters with a lower approval rating . . . including Mace Windu, Samuel L. Jackson’s character from the Prequels.