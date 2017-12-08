Snow is falling here in Houston and as it does it makes you realize how lucky and blessed you are to have a warm bed to sleep in. However, for those still recovering from Hurricane Harvey and who are displaced, it had the makings of a very cold and scary evening.

That was the case for Jerold Thomas. All he had left after the story, was his car. He told KHOU “Once it started getting cold and raining and stuff like that, we decided to get in our car, because we didn’t have any type of way to get warm,” said Thomas.

Through the generosity of people in the The Woodlands, he didn’t have to say in his car. He will be spending the next week in a hotel he and his family were given food, clothes, baby supplies, blankets, and heaters.

If you would like to help, they are still collecting; diapers, heaters, blankets, and cleaning supplies.

Donations can be dropped off to Momentum Karate and Fitness in the Woodlands.