Filed Under:School closings and delays

This list comes from KPRC. They do an amazing job updating so check here for the latest. 

Aldine ISD said despite the weather, school is still on for Friday.

Bay City ISD is delaying the start of the school day on Friday due to the snow. All campuses will open at 10 a.m. Buses will start picking up students at 8:30 a.m.

Columbus ISD will begin classes two hours later than normal on Friday. Buses will also run two hours later than normal.

East Bend ISD is running on a normal schedule on Friday.

El Campo ISD will delay its start time by two hours.

Fort Bend ISD said it is monitoring weather conditions before making a call.

Houston ISD said there will be no school closures or delays in the district Friday.

Livingston ISD is delaying the start of school on Friday. Classes will begin two hours later than the regular schedule.

Spring ISD is running on a normal schedule Friday.

Wharton ISD is delaying the start of school on Friday by two hours.

