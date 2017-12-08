MIXmas IS COMING: GET TICKET HERE| ALL TIME LOW - PHILLIP PHILLIPS - BLEACHERS - LIGHTS | DEC 13TH
Sarah Pepper
Filed Under:Roads Houston, Slick roads Houston

This is  from ABC. They are continuously updating this information. Click here for the latest.

This was updated

Updated: 5:18 a.m.

– IH-10 KATY Westbound At BELTWAY 8-WEST (Exit Ramp)
-IH-610 NORTH LOOP Eastbound At IH-69 EASTEX (Exit Ramp,Left Interchange Ramp,Right Interchange Ramp)
– US-290 NORTHWEST Eastbound At BELTWAY 8-WEST (Exit Ramp)
– US-290 NORTHWEST Westbound At BELTWAY 8-WEST(Exit Ramp)
– SH-146 Northbound At FRED HARTMAN BRIDGE/SHIP CHANNEL (Unknown)

– SH-146 Southbound At FRED HARTMAN BRIDGE/SHIP CHANNEL (Unknown)
– SH-249 TOMBALL PARKWAY Southbound At North Sam Houston Tollway (Exit Ramp,Left Interchange Ramp,Right Interchange Ramp)
– FM-1489 Northbound At IH-10 in Waller County (Unknown)
– FM-2978 Northbound At HUFFSMITH KOHRVILLE RD (Unknown)
– FM-359 Northbound At IH-10 in Waller County (Unknown)

– NORTH SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Westbound At SH-249 TOMBALL PARKWAY (Exit Ramp)
– WEST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Northbound At IH-10 KATY (Exit Ramp)
– WEST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At IH-10 KATY (Exit Ramp)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live