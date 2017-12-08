This is from ABC. They are continuously updating this information. Click here for the latest.

This was updated

Updated: 5:18 a.m.

– IH-10 KATY Westbound At BELTWAY 8-WEST (Exit Ramp)

-IH-610 NORTH LOOP Eastbound At IH-69 EASTEX (Exit Ramp,Left Interchange Ramp,Right Interchange Ramp)

– US-290 NORTHWEST Eastbound At BELTWAY 8-WEST (Exit Ramp)

– US-290 NORTHWEST Westbound At BELTWAY 8-WEST(Exit Ramp)

– SH-146 Northbound At FRED HARTMAN BRIDGE/SHIP CHANNEL (Unknown)

– SH-146 Southbound At FRED HARTMAN BRIDGE/SHIP CHANNEL (Unknown)

– SH-249 TOMBALL PARKWAY Southbound At North Sam Houston Tollway (Exit Ramp,Left Interchange Ramp,Right Interchange Ramp)

– FM-1489 Northbound At IH-10 in Waller County (Unknown)

– FM-2978 Northbound At HUFFSMITH KOHRVILLE RD (Unknown)

– FM-359 Northbound At IH-10 in Waller County (Unknown)

– NORTH SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Westbound At SH-249 TOMBALL PARKWAY (Exit Ramp)

– WEST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Northbound At IH-10 KATY (Exit Ramp)

– WEST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At IH-10 KATY (Exit Ramp)