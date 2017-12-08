MIXmas IS COMING: GET TICKET HERE| ALL TIME LOW - PHILLIP PHILLIPS - BLEACHERS - LIGHTS | DEC 13TH
NOOOOOOO!!!! A truckload of Texas’ own Tito’s handmade vodka crashed in Pennsylvania on Thursday spilling the delicious drink all over the highway.

Tito’s a handmade vodka was started in Austin, Texas and has become one of the coutnry’s most popular vodkas around.  It can be purchased in almost any state.

The accident which happened early Thursday Morning shut donw the on ramp to I-95 for some time as police and crews tried to salvage as much of the product as possible while cleaning up the debris.

Rumor has it the universe was so sad by the hundreds of bottles of high quality liquor lost, it actually made it snow in Austin, San Antonio and Houston to mourn the bottles.

