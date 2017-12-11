**Some people get really into Christmas, decking out their house with holiday decor and donning Christmas-themed clothing, jewelry and now…festive CHRISTMAS EYEBROWS.

Yes, eyebrows. People on Instagram are now decorating their brows to look like just miniature Christmas trees.

Taylor R., a Hong Kong beauty guru with more than 320,000 Instagram followers, posted several photos and videos of her own Christmas tree brows earlier this week saying, “Christmas Tree Eyebrows are here. Why stop at your sweater? Spread Christmas joy via your face.”

Christmas Tree Eyebrows 🎄 Yes or No? 🤔 #christmastreeeyebrows A post shared by Taylor R (@taytay_xx) on Dec 5, 2017 at 5:43am PST

Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season 22 of The Bachelor will start next month, and the contestants have officially been announced! (including 4 girls from Texas, and 4 different Laurens, lol) This go round, Arie has 29 women from all over the country, including a personal stylist, a social media manager and a fitness coach.

Find out who will get the final rose when Season 22 of The Bachelor premieres on ABC Monday, January 1, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET.

Click HERE to see all the contestant’s pictures and bios.

**Justin Bieber promised to help victims of the California wildfires, pledging his support in an Instagram post on Friday, December 8, and got support from former One Direction singer Niall Horan. “I’m going to have a conversation with some people and we are going to get moving on a solution,” Justin said in the clip.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Dec 8, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

He followed it up with a post calling for donations in Los Angeles, with an address for where to drop off much-needed items including gently used clothes, baby items, food and water.

Horan then commented on Bieber’s video, writing, “Good man. Give me a shout if you need a hand.”

**According to a new study, the average American spends $1,175 a year ordering takeout and delivery . . . which works out to about $70,000 in their lifetime. Here are five more stats about our food delivery habits:

1. 82% of people said they order food at least twice a month. Only 4% said they never order delivery.

2. 47% of us feel like we order food too much. And 52% feel guilty about it.

3. The top three reasons for ordering food are you’re craving something specific . . . you’re too LAZY to cook . . . and you don’t have time.

4. 18% say they’re worse at cooking than they used to be because of ordering too much food.

5. The most popular thing we order is pizza, which isn’t surprising. The rest of the top five are French fries, burgers, fried rice, and egg rolls.

The San Francisco 49ers won yesterday’s game 26-16 over the Houston Texans. This is their third straight and sixth in seven games.

**T.J. Yates threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns after Tom Savage left with a concussion in the second quarter.

Savage was injured when he was driven to the ground with about nine minutes left in the second. Replays showed Savage looking dazed after his head hit the ground with both of his arms lifted upward shaking.

He was taken to the medical tent where he stayed for less than three minutes before returning to the bench and going back in for the next series. He threw two incompletions on that drive, and was eventually escorted to the locker room.

You know who did shine in yesterday’s game? Simone Biles, who was an honorary Houston Texans Cheerleader for the day.

I had such an amazing experience cheering at the Texans Game ❤️

Definitely a memory to last forever! pic.twitter.com/dvLmlClfk6 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) December 11, 2017

**Pixar’s “Coco” spent its third straight week at #1, with a weekend box office take of $18.3 million. But three weeks is all it’s gonna get, because “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” hits theaters on Friday. Here’s the last pre-“Star Wars” Top 5:

1. “Coco”, $18.3 million. Up to $135.5 million in its 3rd week.

2. “Justice League”, $9.6 million. Up to $212.1 million in its 4th week.

3. “Wonder”, $8.5 million. Up to $100.3 million in its 4th week.

4. “The Disaster Artist”, $6.4 million. Up to $8 million in its 2nd week.

5. “Thor: Ragnarok”, $6.3 million. Up to $301.2 million in its 6th week.

**One of the wildfires in California is threatening a beachfront home owned by Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi. It’s not clear if they’ve evacuated yet, but over the weekend they did remove their pets from the house.

Our house is under threat of being burned. We just had to evacuate our pets. I’m praying for everyone in our community and thankful to all the incredible firefighters. The live stream is on https://t.co/FTcKVvHO16 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 10, 2017

She added, quote, “Everyone in the Montecito area is checking up on each other and helping to get people and animals to safety. I’m proud to be a part of this community. I’m sending lots of love and gratitude to the fire department and sheriffs.”

**The Salvation Army gets almost 40% of its annual donations from those red buckets they set up outside grocery stores during the holidays. So all the bell-ringing can be annoying, but it’s worth it. And they just got a very BIG donation last week.

On Wednesday, volunteers checked a red kettle that was set up outside a grocery store in Portland, Oregon. And there was a $100 bill on top. Then they realized it wasn’t the ONLY $100 bill in there.

It turned out someone had walked by and tossed a HUNDRED $100 bills in the bucket. That’s TEN THOUSAND DOLLARS.

It’s the largest single donation they’ve ever gotten in the Portland area. The largest in the U.S. was probably two years ago, when someone dropped a check for HALF-A-MILLION dollars into a Salvation Army kettle in Minnesota.

**After she heard a friend complain about her own body, Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima realized that maybe the fashion industry isn’t that great for women’s body image issues.

It started when two things happened: She got a call to do a sexy photo shoot, and a friend just happened to tell her that she was unhappy with her own body.

In an Instagram post, Adriana said, quote, “In that moment I realized that [the] majority of [women] probably wake up every morning trying to fit in a stereotype that society / social media / fashion etc. imposed.

“I thought that’s not a way of living and beyond that . . . that’s not physically and mentally healthy, so I decided to make that change. I will not take [off] my clothes anymore for an empty cause.”