On Friday, Kimberly Jones of Tennessee picked up her son Keaton from middle school because he was being bullied so bad that he was afraid to go to lunch. She posted a video to her Facebook page which went viral, and now has celebs responding from all over.

Keaton cried as he asked, “Just out of curiosity, why do they bully?” And he told her that at lunch, the bullies would pour milk on him, and call him ugly . . . apparently because he has scars on his head from a tumor operation.

In just three days, the video has gotten over 20 MILLION views.

Celebs like Ryan Seacrest, Mark Ruffalo, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Jonas, rapper Cardi B, country singer Kelsea Ballerini, Idina Menzel, Snoop Dogg, Eva Longoria, Katy Perry, Ricky Martin, Chris Brown, Orlando Bloom, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Justin Bieber, Nickelback, Demi Lovato, Mark Hamill, Millie Bobbie Brown, Chris Evans and tons more sent all kinds of love Keaton’s way‏.

A GoFundMe account has also been established on Keaton’s behalf, with money going toward a college fund. Last we checked, over $46,000 has been raised.