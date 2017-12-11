According to the ABC TV affiliate in Reno, this was the worst timing anyone could have to go shoplifting.

Travis Volpicelli, 33, tried to walk out of a Walmart in Reno, Nevada with about $800 worth of stuff in a shopping cart.

But he didn’t realize that Walmart was hosting an annual “Shop with the Sheriff” event, where cops take underprivileged kids on a shopping spree. So when Travis tried to walk out of the store with his cart full of stolen stuff, security stopped him and one of the many cops in the store ran up and arrested him.

He’s been charged with grand larceny.