The pair will be on the road for nine weeks during “The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore” Tour including a Houston date.

Kesha’s latest NO.1 album “Rainbow” and GRAMMY nominations show that she’s ready to conquer along side her touring partner who had his first solo effort in 12 years, “Gemini” debut at NO.2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Both artists are finishing off sold out tours and are ready to start a new one.

$1 from every ticket sold during this tour will be donated. Kesha’s proceeds will be going RAINN which is the largest anti-sexual assault organization in the U.S. while Macklemore’s will be donated to M Plus 1, which focuses on the advances in racial and social justice.

Kesha and Macklemore will be at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on June 23rd, 2018

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15th at 10 am

Just visit LiveNation.com