Hung out with the BF at Christian’s Tailgate in Katy on Friday night, and got to listen to some *interesting* karaoke, lol.
Saturday morning I got an early Christmas gift. HE DID GOOD friends, HE DID GOOD! #KateSpade
Saturday afternoon I took my nephew Charlie to Geoff Sheen’s son’s birthday party at the museum! So fun!
Sarah had fun too, even though trying to keep up with my nephew was exhausting 😂
And finally on Sunday, took some holiday pictures with my Bella. She’s so photogenic!
