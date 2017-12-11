We kicked off Frday with our 8th workout in a row at Orange Theory. Lauren Kelly was feeling the workout but NOT the cold!

Elizabeth’s best friend from high school’s house flooded during Hurricane Harvey. So we spent Saturday morning tearing up the carpet. I have to say, we did a pretty amazing job. Our hearts go out to everyone who are still dealing with the cleanup and rebuilding process.

Lauren Kelly brought her nephew Charlie to Geoff’s son’s birthday at the museum and he was all about climbing in this thing. I’m not sure what it is but it was hard to get in and even harder to get out.

Ended the weekend with a fire and roasted marshmallows with Elizabeth’s family.