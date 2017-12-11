The holiday season is synonymous with the bell ringers with the Salvation Army. That is where 40% of their donations is from those red buckets.

You hear about big donations when the season starts and this year, there was A HUGE donation last Wednesday.

Volunteers were checking the bucket outside of a grocery store in Portland, Oregon and there was a $100 bill on top. Then they realized that it wasn’t just one $100 bill.

Turned out someone who walked by and threw in a HUNDRED $100 bills in the bucket. Now, if you do the math, that’s TEN THOUSAND BUCKS!

That is the largest single donation that the Portland area has ever received!

The largest in the US was when someone dropped half-a-million dollars into a Salvation Army kettle in Minnesota!