It’s officially award season and The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards this morning.
On the TV side, Big Little Lies and Feud: Bette and Joan picked up multiple nominations, and the full list is online, but here are a few of the big categories:
Seth Meyers will host the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8/7c on NBC.
Best TV Actor – Limited Series or TV Movie
Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)
Jude Law (The Young Pope)
Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks)
Ewan McGregor (Fargo)
Geoffrey Rush (Genius)
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
Big Little Lies
Fargo Feud:
Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Best Comedy Series
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will and Grace
Best TV Supporting Actress
Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)
Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)
Best TV Supporting Actor
Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette and Joan)
Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)
David Thewlis (Fargo)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Christian Slater (Mr. Robot)
Best TV Actress – Limited Series or TV Movie
Jessica Biel (The Sinner)
Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)
Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette and Joan)
Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette and Joan)
Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)
Best TV Actress – Comedy
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Alison Brie (Glow)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Frankie Shaw (SMILF)
Best TV Actor – Comedy
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Aziz Ansari (Master of None)
Kevin Bacon (I love Dick)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Eric McCormack (Will & Grace)
Best TV Actress – Drama
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Claire Foy (The Crown)
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce)
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Catherine Langford (13 Reasons Why)
Best TV Actor – Drama
Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Liev Schrieber (Ray Donovan)
Best Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale
This Is Us
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
Best Picture
Drama Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards…
Best Picture – Comedy/Musical
Get Out
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
The Disaster Artist
The Greatest Showman
Best Animated Feature
Boss Baby
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
The Breadwinner
Best Film Actor – Comedy/Musical
Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver)
Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)
Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman)
James Franco (The Disaster Artist)
Steve Carell (Battle of the Sexes)
Best Film Actress – Comedy/Musical
Emma Stone (Battle of the Sexes)
Helen Mirren (The Leisure Seeker)
Judi Dench (Victoria & Abdul)
Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Best Film Actress – Drama
Frances McDormand (Three Billboards…)
Jessica Chastain (Molly’s Game)
Meryl Streep (The Post)
Michelle Williams (All the Money in the World)
Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
Best Film Actor – Drama
Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)
Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)
Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)
Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)
Tom Hanks (The Post)
Best Film Supporting Actress
Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
Hong Chau (Downsizing)
Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)
Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)
Best Film Supporting Actor
Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name)
Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World)
Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)
Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards…)
Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)