It’s officially award season and The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards this morning.

On the TV side, Big Little Lies and Feud: Bette and Joan picked up multiple nominations, and the full list is online, but here are a few of the big categories:

Seth Meyers will host the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8/7c on NBC.

Best TV Actor – Limited Series or TV Movie

Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)

Jude Law (The Young Pope)

Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

Big Little Lies

Fargo Feud:

Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best Comedy Series

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will and Grace

Best TV Supporting Actress

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)

Best TV Supporting Actor

Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)

David Thewlis (Fargo)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Christian Slater (Mr. Robot)

Best TV Actress – Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Biel (The Sinner)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Best TV Actress – Comedy

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Alison Brie (Glow)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Frankie Shaw (SMILF)

Best TV Actor – Comedy

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

Kevin Bacon (I love Dick)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Eric McCormack (Will & Grace)

Best TV Actress – Drama

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce)

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Catherine Langford (13 Reasons Why)

Best TV Actor – Drama

Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Liev Schrieber (Ray Donovan)

Best Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Best Picture

Drama Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards…

Best Picture – Comedy/Musical

Get Out

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

The Disaster Artist

The Greatest Showman

Best Animated Feature

Boss Baby

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

The Breadwinner

Best Film Actor – Comedy/Musical

Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver)

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman)

James Franco (The Disaster Artist)

Steve Carell (Battle of the Sexes)

Best Film Actress – Comedy/Musical

Emma Stone (Battle of the Sexes)

Helen Mirren (The Leisure Seeker)

Judi Dench (Victoria & Abdul)

Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

Best Film Actress – Drama

Frances McDormand (Three Billboards…)

Jessica Chastain (Molly’s Game)

Meryl Streep (The Post)

Michelle Williams (All the Money in the World)

Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)

Best Film Actor – Drama

Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)

Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)

Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)

Tom Hanks (The Post)

Best Film Supporting Actress

Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

Hong Chau (Downsizing)

Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)

Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)

Best Film Supporting Actor

Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name)

Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World)

Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)

Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards…)

Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)

