Do you have a gift or an ornament from your ex?

One of our friends Kyle was out and about talking with his friends about keeping things from an ex. Especially when it comes to the holidays.

So, when you break up with someone, do you throw away everything they gave you, including everything that has to do with the holidays. Even if it’s an amazing Santa, or fake tree or exterior illuminations.

What do you do?

If you do keep them do you let your new significant other know where they came from?