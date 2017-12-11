MIXmas IS COMING: GET TICKET HERE| ALL TIME LOW - PHILLIP PHILLIPS - BLEACHERS - LIGHTS | DEC 13TH

Some people are getting coal in their stocking this year, but not you!  You can win a stuffed stocking from Mix 96.5 that is filled to the brim!  Each stocking will have:

  1. Amazon Echo
  2. $50 Cheesecake Factory gift card
  3. A pair of tickets to Ed Sheeran
  4. A pair of tickets to Taylor Swift
  5. A pair of tickets to see The Killers
  6. Massage Heights $100 Gift Card
  7. Shaftel Diamonds – $100 Gift Card & rose gold necklaces with pendent.
  8. Box Lunch – $25 gift card
  9. Planet Fitness 3 Month Membership

Listen to Mix 96.5’s The Morning Mix every weekday morning at 6:45 for your chance to win a stuffed stocking!

Thank you to those who helped stuff your stockings.

logossponsors Win A Stuffed Stocking With Amazing Prizes

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live