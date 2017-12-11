Some people are getting coal in their stocking this year, but not you! You can win a stuffed stocking from Mix 96.5 that is filled to the brim! Each stocking will have:

Amazon Echo $50 Cheesecake Factory gift card A pair of tickets to Ed Sheeran A pair of tickets to Taylor Swift A pair of tickets to see The Killers Massage Heights $100 Gift Card Shaftel Diamonds – $100 Gift Card & rose gold necklaces with pendent. Box Lunch – $25 gift card Planet Fitness 3 Month Membership

Listen to Mix 96.5’s The Morning Mix every weekday morning at 6:45 for your chance to win a stuffed stocking!

Thank you to those who helped stuff your stockings.