These jokes are some of our best work to date!

Lauren eliminated herself with:

What did the bra say to the hat? You go one a head. I’ll give these two a lift.

Sarah was eliminated with:

What do raspberries do when they play instruments? The have jam sessions!

And the rest:

Why didn’t Emma go to South America for the summer? She heard it was Chile!

What does a tree do when it’s ready to go home? It leaves.

Why is England the wettest country? The Queen has reigned there for years!

Why did Susan’s coffee taste like mud? It was fresh ground.

What stays in a corner but goes around the world? A stamp.

What falls down but never gets hurt? Rain.

Why are doctors always calm? They have a lot of patients.

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Pizza.

Pizza, who?

Pizza on earth, good will toward men!

What is a bird’s favorite Christmas story? The Finch Who Stole Christmas.

Where do snowmen keep their money? In a snow bank.

What do snowmen like to do on the weekend? Chill out.

What does Jack Frost like best about school? Snow and tell!

What has a jolly laugh, brings you presents and scratches up your furniture? Santa Claws.