Yesterday on The Morning Mix, Lauren Kelly revealed in High School Notes that she had a hard time getting to her first concert. It was Third Eye Blind at The Woodlands! It got us thinking about which concert we went to for the first time WITHOUT mom or dad.

For Geoff, it was Green Day. The concert ended up cutting short because a full scale riot broke out which required the police to disperse the crowd.

For Sarah, it was Boyz II Men. Of course, Sarah’s mom was hovering in the parking lot during the whole show. But at least she wasn’t inside!

What was your first concert without the parents?

