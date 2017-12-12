Dreamstime

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and Texas is LIT UP! All over Texas, you’ll find some of the best Christmas light shows ever!

The River Walk In San Antonio

Catch the trees, buildings, and riverbanks covered in thousands of lights as you walk, dine, and shop in San Antonio. Without a doubt, this is one of the most colorful places to take the family in Texas. Check out some of the best shots from last year’s decorations!

Trail Of Lights in Austin

Picture millions of lights for approximately over a mile for FREE! Okay, that’s for the majority of the time but when they do charge it is only $3 – NOT BAD for such a cool and colorful experience! Check out some of the best shots from last year’s decorations!

Festival Of Lights At Moody Gardens In Galveston

This spot is in our backyard and it is definitely a guaranteed unforgettable experience. Picture millions of lights, an ice skating rink, and multiple stops where you can make a s’more or two! For under $11 you can enjoy a jolly night out in Galveston Island! Check out the Moody Gardens’ Holiday Promo!

Santa’s Wonderland In College Station

This place is a personal favorite of mine, this is Christmas, TEXAS STYLE. You can look forward to bonfires, hayrides, and millions of lights in the shapes of cowboy boots and major Texas themes, as well as life-size Christmas town for you to do some shopping. There is great food, a spot to watch movies, and musical performances. ONE fixed price will get you to enjoy ALL activities. Check out their promo video below!

Zoo Lights in Houston

Not many details are needed here, the Houston Zoo is famous for putting on quite the light show and is in right here at home! Enjoy 2 million lights covering the tree and the locations where you will find your favorite critters! Enjoy visiting some of the most beautiful animals as well as experiencing a night full of color, all for under $20! Check out their promo video below!