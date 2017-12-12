**We mentioned it right as they were coming out yesterday, but if you missed the Golden Globe Nominations, let’s run down them real quick.

The Guillermo Del Toro movie “The Shape of Water” led the way with seven nominations.

The HBO series “Big Little Lies” and the movie “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” got the second-most nominations, with six each.

As for the ‘snubs,’ “The Big Sick” and “Wonder Woman” were noticeably shut out.

A bunch of acclaimed TV shows were also ignored, including “Veep”, “Orange Is the New Black”, “The Americans”, “Silicon Valley”, “Transparent”, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, “Mindhunter”, and “American Horror Story: Cult”.

One SURPRISE was Christopher Plummer getting a Best Supporting Actor nomination for replacing Kevin Spacey in “All the Money in the World“. He just re-shot Kevin’s scenes three weeks ago.

“The 75th Annual Golden Globes” will air live on Sunday, January 7th on NBC. Seth Meyers is hosting.

**Do you have a cheesy holiday sweater? It could mean free queso for you at Chipotle today.

The free cheese can be yours when you order an entree while wearing a “cheesy” or tacky holiday sweater.

The chain recently unrolled its new queso option to underwhelming reviews, so the company tweaked the recipe and claimed that it is much creamier now.

The free queso offer is good for today only.

**Oreo has been doing all kinds of contests this year, and Back in May, Oreo had a contest where people could submit ideas for new flavors. They just announced the finalists:

1. Cherry Cola. These are chocolate cookies, cream that’s half white, half cherry, with popping candies in it to imitate the bubbles in soda.

2. Kettle Corn. These are vanilla cookies with little corn pops mixed into the cream.

3. And Pina Colada. These are Oreo Thins . . . strike one . . . and they’re vanilla cookies with a pineapple-coconut cream. There’s no fancy gimmick beyond that, like the other two flavors have . . . strike two. The Pina Colada flavor is in trouble.

After you try them, you can vote for your favorite. The person who submitted the winning flavor will get $500,000.

**The Jewish holiday Hanukkah starts tonight and lasts through next Wednesday. 8 nights of Hanukkah, but does everyone really get 8 presents?

According to a new survey, a surprising number of people say . . . yes. 68% of people who celebrate Hanukkah get something on every single night.

Three-quarters of people spell Hanukkah starting with an H. The rest spell it starting with a C, Chanukah.

L’Chaim!

**According to a new survey, the average American couple spends 132 HOURS every year deciding what to eat.

That breaks down to an average of about 21 minutes per day. And that means by your 50th anniversary, you’ll have spent 275 entire days trying to figure out what you guys are going to eat.

The survey also found that only 13% of couples say they never argue about food.

​**One of the wildfires in California is threatening a beachfront home owned by Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi. It’s not clear if they’ve evacuated yet, but over the weekend they did remove their pets from the house.

Ellen Tweeted, quote, “Our house is under threat of being burned. We just had to evacuate our pets. I’m praying for everyone in our community and thankful to all the incredible firefighters.”

She added, “Everyone in the Montecito area is checking up on each other and helping to get people and animals to safety. I’m proud to be a part of this community. I’m sending lots of love and gratitude to the fire department and sheriffs.”

**Netflix tries to have a little fun with their Twitter account, and yesterday they SHAMED some people for their viewing habits…

Netflix Tweeted, quote, “To the 53 people who’ve watched ‘A Christmas Prince’ every day for the past 18 days: Who hurt you?”

An entertainment reporter Tweeted, quote, “Why are you calling people out like that Netflix?” And Netflix replied, quote, “I just want to make sure you’re okay.”

The Tweet wasn’t a joke. A rep confirmed that 53 people have watched ‘A Christmas Prince’ every day for 18 days.

**Kesha appears on the Macklemore track “Good Old Days” . . . and now you’ll have a chance to hear them do it LIVE, because they’re hitting the road together next summer.

The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore Tour kicks off June 6th in Phoenix, and wraps up in Tampa on August 5th. And some of the proceeds are going to good causes.

A dollar from every ticket sold will go to one of two charities: The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), or M Plus 1, an organization that advances racial and social justice.

The tour stops in Houston on June 23rd at The Woodlands Pavillion.