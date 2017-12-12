MIXmas IS COMING: GET TICKET HERE| ALL TIME LOW - PHILLIP PHILLIPS - BLEACHERS - LIGHTS | DEC 13TH
Filed Under:people spend less than $50 for most christmas gifts, The Morning MIX

If you keep a very small budget in your Christmas fund this year, it just means you are trendy! According to a new survey in the New York Post, almost half of people say they won’t be buying any gifts that cost more than $50 this year.

And people of all income levels are joining in.  The survey found that 44% of the wealthiest people in the survey won’t buy any gifts over $100. So why are we tightening up our budgets?  The people behind the survey say, “most Americans don’t see a raise any time in their future [so] it will make them less likely to spend big on the holiday.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live