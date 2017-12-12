If you keep a very small budget in your Christmas fund this year, it just means you are trendy! According to a new survey in the New York Post, almost half of people say they won’t be buying any gifts that cost more than $50 this year.

And people of all income levels are joining in. The survey found that 44% of the wealthiest people in the survey won’t buy any gifts over $100. So why are we tightening up our budgets? The people behind the survey say, “most Americans don’t see a raise any time in their future [so] it will make them less likely to spend big on the holiday.”