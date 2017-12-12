Dreamstime

We are already having a white Christmas in Texas this year with the snow that came through our city earlier this month, now it is time to full on get in the spirit of the holidays and watch some of the classic movies while sitting at home in pijamas sipping on hot chocolate or eggnog.

Here are seven Christmas movies you should definitely be watching this year:

Home Alone

Simply put, this is a classic and if you don’t watch this at least once every year, you are doing it all wrong.

Home Alone 2 Lost In New York

It’s a rule, if you watched Home Alone you better start watching the follow up where Kevin gets lost in NEW YORK!! It’s just another excuse to stay on the couch.

Elf

Will Ferrell fans, you know this is your favorite. This is perfect movie to share a laugh with friends and family.

The Grinch

Both the classic and the Jim Carey version are great, but Jim Carey did such a great job in The Grinch I can easily say that it marked my childhood forever, I have to give it a spot at the top, in fact, I have already seen it 3 times thus far.

The Polar Express

If you’ve never seen The Polar Express, put it on your Christmas movie rotation, it is quite the experience.

The Santa Clause

Get a glimpse of what Santas around the world go through every single year.

Four Christmases

Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon nailed it in this movie, and no, this may not be for the entire family. If you thought one Christmas visit with family was stressful, just imagine what they go through as they make a stop at 4!!! Check it out!

A Christmas Story

It’s a classic. Just watch and enjoy.