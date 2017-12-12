Netflix has been known to have a little fun with their Twitter account, but maybe this was over the line. Yesterday, they shamed some people for their viewing habits! Netflix tweeted, “To the 53 people who’ve watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days: Who hurt you?”
When an entertainment reporter tweeted, “Why are you calling people out like that Netflix?”
And Netflix replied, “I just want to make sure you’re okay.”
The tweet wasn’t a joke. A rep confirmed that 53 people have watched ‘A Christmas Prince’ every day for 18 days.