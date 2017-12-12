Netflix has been known to have a little fun with their Twitter account, but maybe this was over the line. Yesterday, they shamed some people for their viewing habits! Netflix tweeted, “To the 53 people who’ve watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days: Who hurt you?”

To the 53 people who've watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days: Who hurt you? — Netflix US (@netflix) December 11, 2017

When an entertainment reporter tweeted, “Why are you calling people out like that Netflix?”

Why are you calling people out like that Netflix — Amanda Bell (@AmandaJuneBell) December 11, 2017

And Netflix replied, “I just want to make sure you’re okay.”

I just want to make sure you're okay — Netflix US (@netflix) December 11, 2017

The tweet wasn’t a joke. A rep confirmed that 53 people have watched ‘A Christmas Prince’ every day for 18 days.