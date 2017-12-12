MIXmas IS COMING: GET TICKET HERE| ALL TIME LOW - PHILLIP PHILLIPS - BLEACHERS - LIGHTS | DEC 13TH
Filed Under:beatcha, netflix shames subscribers for watching one movie too much, The Morning MIX

Netflix has been known to have a little fun with their Twitter account, but maybe this was over the line. Yesterday, they shamed some people for their viewing habits! Netflix tweeted, “To the 53 people who’ve watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days:  Who hurt you?”

When an entertainment reporter tweeted, “Why are you calling people out like that Netflix?”

And Netflix replied, “I just want to make sure you’re okay.”

The tweet wasn’t a joke.  A rep confirmed that 53 people have watched ‘A Christmas Prince’ every day for 18 days.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live