We aren’t reporting this as confirmed news because it would require trying to find out about spoilers. We want to be just as surprised as everyone else when we host our Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere on Friday afternoon!

That said, POSSIBLE major spoiler below.

From Yahoo!:

On Saturday, voice actor and famed puppeteer, Frank Oz attended the red carpet Los Angeles premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This is not a secret in any way shape or form. In fact, Mark Hamill even openly joked on Twitter that Oz’s presence could be construed as a “spoiler” for the plot of the film.

Don’t toy with our emotions, Mark!

Yoda hologram??? Bring it on!!!