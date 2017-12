Time.com covered the story.

It all happened in Toronoto, Canada and the fare was supposed to be around $20. However, becuase of a glithc in the sytem, it ended up costing $18,518.50 Canadian dollars!

The spokesperson for Uber said they gave the rider a full refund! They also said there are safeguards in place that are supposed to prevent this from happening and they are looking into what happened and how.

Here’s the tweet of the fare.