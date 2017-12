Fun fact:

Lance McCullers family sell Christmas trees and Sarah had promised at the beginning of the year that she was going to get him a Christmas Pickle. Oh yes, the Christmas pickle!

You haven’t heard about the Christmas pickle?

Oh, you haven’t? Well here’s how it works. You hide the pickle in the tree and the person who finds it either gets to open the first present or an extra present!

It’s a real thing. Hallmark makes an ornament. That makes it legit.

What are your traditions?