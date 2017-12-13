MIXmas IS COMING: GET TICKET HERE| ALL TIME LOW - PHILLIP PHILLIPS - BLEACHERS - LIGHTS | DEC 13TH
This is 8-year-old Jayden Perez  who’s video went viral after he was surprised with Giants tickets.

Now, insteading of just enjoying his 15 mins of fame. He’s using that fame to help out kids in Puerto Rico for Christmas.

He was so grateful and thankful for the tickets that he told his mom he wanted to donate his Christmas gifts to the kids in Puerto Rico.

 

She told her son to think bigger and they started a toy drive.

The set up a makeshift donation center in their front lawn and the response has been amazing!

At last count, he has ONE THOUSAND TOYS!

See the news video here

