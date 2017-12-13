**Harry Styles gave James Corden a kiss during a Christmas-themed “Carpool Karaoke” segment on The Late Late Show on Monday night.

The late-night host enlisted several of his Carpool Karaoke guests from the past year — including Pink, Miley Cyrus, Bruno Mars, Sam Smith, Kelly Clarksonand Fifth Harmony — to sing a fun-filled rendition of the Christmas classic “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.”

After singing the tune with his many guests, Corden turned to Styles, 23, and said, “Happy Christmas, Harold.” He then leaned in to kiss Corden on the lips.

“Wow, I did not expect that for Christmas,” Corden said with a laugh.

**In 2013, George Clooney gave 14 of his friends $1 million each, just to show how much he appreciates them. And he paid the taxes on it, too, so they each got the full million.

On the MSNBC show “Headliners“, George’s buddy Rande Gerber told an awesome story. In 2013, George invited Rande and 13 of their other friends to his place for dinner.

When they got there, there was a suitcase waiting for each of them. George proceeded to tell them how much they all meant to him, then asked them to open their suitcases. Inside each one was a million in cash. And George told them he paid all the taxes, too.

He told them, quote, “I know we’ve all been through some hard times, some of you are still going through it. You don’t have to worry about your kids, you don’t have to worry about, you know, school, you don’t have to worry about paying your mortgage.”

**The party experts at Evite have today announced the Top 10 Party Cities of 2017 and Houston is #1! Evite’s third annual list recognizes the cities that rank highest when it comes to planning events throughout the year.

Evite determined this annual list based on the number of events planned over the past 12 months. Each of these cities has earned a place in the Top 10 Party Cities of 2017 by planning tens of thousands of events with family, friends and colleagues over the past year.

The biggest party days of the year are usually the last two Saturdays before Christmas. This year, the most parties are expected to be held on Saturday, December 16 and Saturday, December 23.

1. Houston 57,268

2. Austin 52,364

3. Chicago 51,506

4. Atlanta 47,023

5. San Diego 44,660

6. Seattle 39,974

7. San Jose 37,275

8. New York 35,321

9. Denver 34,162

10. Dallas 33,932

**Men have a reputation for turning into babies when they get sick, and a new study in Canada found that’s JUSTIFIED . . . flu symptoms really do hit them harder. The researchers found women’s immune systems do a better job of fighting viruses than men’s.

Why? They found that women’s immune systems do a better job of fighting viruses and producing antibodies than men’s . . . and it seems to be connected to their extra estrogen.

**Today is apparently National Ice Cream Day, even though it’s December and there already WAS a National Ice Cream Day back in July.

Here are some stats from a new survey in honor of 2017’s second National Ice Cream Day:

1. 80% of Americans prefer ice cream over frozen yogurt.

2. Mint chocolate chip is the most popular ice cream flavor for teenagers . . . cookies and cream is number one for young adults . . . and chocolate is the most popular for people 35 and up.

3. And hot fudge is by far the most popular topping. Caramel syrup is second . . . whipped cream and brownies tied for third . . . and chocolate syrup is fifth.

**A lot of people are unhappy that Selena Gomez took Justin Bieber back. And that includes Selena’s family.

A so-called “insider” says, quote, “Selena’s family is still not happy about her seeing Justin. Selena doesn’t bring Justin to any family events. She is spending Christmas with her family. As of now, Justin is not invited.”

However…not surprisingly, Justin’s parents are OVERJOYED that they’re back together. Another source says, quote, “His parents love Selena. They want him to date someone and think she is very sweet and a good girl.”

**”Star Wars: The Last Jedi” hits theaters on Friday, and it’ll have a huge opening weekend, of course. But will it deserve it? The critics overwhelmingly say YES.

With 160 reviews counted, it has a 94% rating on RottenTomatoes.com . . . that’s 150 positive reviews, and only 10 negative.

The movie also got the endorsement of the Godfather himself, George Lucas. George’s rep says he saw the movie and thought it was, quote, “beautifully made.” And he was “complimentary” during a conversation with the director, Rian Johnson.

**Need yet another year-end list? Here it is: The Best Pop Albums of 2017, courtesy of “Rolling Stone“. Here’s the Top 10:

1. “Melodrama”, Lorde

2. “Rainbow”, Kesha

3. “Reputation”, Taylor Swift

4. “The Thrill of It All”, Sam Smith

5. “Harry Styles”, Harry Styles

6. “After Laughter”, Paramore

7. “Lust for Life”, Lana Del Rey

8. “Number 1 Angel”, Charlie XCX

9. “Dua Lipa”, Dua Lipa

10. “Pollinator”, Blondie

**Kris Jenner has purchased a sprawling estate across the street from daughter Kim Kardashian and son-in-law Kanye West’s new pad in Hidden Hills, California.

According to TMZ, the Kardashian-Jenner clan matriarch, 62, bought the 9,400-square-foot property for $9.9 million. The lavish enclave includes six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a game room, movie theater and a spacious spa. The site reports that Jenner may plan on renovating the home for resale.

During her appearance on Steve Harvey’s talk show last month, Jenner reminisced about the days when she lived with the makeup mogul and the Grammy winner. When Harvey, 60, asked her to choose if she would rather live with the couple again or lose her assistant for a week, the Kardashian Jenner Communications CEO instantly replied, “That’s easy — live with Kim and Kanye again. In a heartbeat. I actually miss them!”

**Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s surrogate is due to give birth soon, but the couple are still considering names for their third child.

“Kim and Kanye don’t have a name picked out yet for the new baby,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They are both so excited for their little girl to arrive.”

Us broke the news in July that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, and the “Famous” rapper, 40, are expecting their third bundle of joy via surrogate, joining daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 2. “Her surrogate is due just after Christmas,” a source exclusively told Us in November.