There is an unspoken window when it comes to the holidays and relationships and the ability to be able to break-up. Some will say it’s the week before Thanksgiving. Some will say it’s the week after Thanksgiving but most will say as we’re starring Christmas in the face, that window has passed.

So we get a message on Facebook asking if it is too late? Will this guy be hated?

What is worse, staying with someone over the holidays that you know you’re going to end things? Or staying in the relationship knowing it’s going to end after the first of the year.

Here are the highlights of the message.

They have been together 7 months and when he met her family for Thanksgiving he just knew it wasn’t going to work. He said they didn’t “mesh well” and he wanted to call it off right after that but she got let go from her job and he felt bad but now he feels even worse because the holidays are here and she is literally having the worst year and this would just be the icing on the cake.

What would you do?