The Consumer Product Safety Commission posted this video that shows how fast your Christmas tree will light on fire if you forget to water it.

It shows two trees side-by-side. One’s been watered every day, and the other hasn’t. The one that has been watered starts smoldering. There’s a lot of smoke but you’d probably have a chance to contain the fire.

Watch the clock. It takes SIX seconds! You couldn’t even find the fire extinguisher that fast!

If you got a real tree this year, make sure there’s always water in the base. They can suck up as much as a gallon a day. Here are a few more quick safety tips: