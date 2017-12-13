MIXmas IS COMING: GET TICKET HERE| ALL TIME LOW - PHILLIP PHILLIPS - BLEACHERS - LIGHTS | DEC 13TH
The Consumer Product Safety Commission posted this video that shows how fast your Christmas tree will light on fire if you forget to water it.

It shows two trees side-by-side.  One’s been watered every day, and the other hasn’t.  The one that has been watered starts smoldering. There’s a lot of smoke but you’d probably have a chance to contain the fire.

Watch the clock. It takes SIX seconds! You couldn’t even find the fire extinguisher that fast!

If you got a real tree this year, make sure there’s always water in the base.  They can suck up as much as a gallon a day. Here are a few more quick safety tips:

  1. Make sure your tree is at least 3 feet away from any heat sources, like radiators, fireplaces, and heating vents.

  2. Make sure none of the wires on your lights are frayed . . . always turn them off before you go to bed and don’t plug too many things into the same outlet.

  3. Don’t leave your tree up too long.  Once a bunch of needles start falling off, it’s a major fire hazard.  It doesn’t matter how much you water it.

 

