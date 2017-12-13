The Consumer Product Safety Commission posted this video that shows how fast your Christmas tree will light on fire if you forget to water it.
It shows two trees side-by-side. One’s been watered every day, and the other hasn’t. The one that has been watered starts smoldering. There’s a lot of smoke but you’d probably have a chance to contain the fire.
Watch the clock. It takes SIX seconds! You couldn’t even find the fire extinguisher that fast!
If you got a real tree this year, make sure there’s always water in the base. They can suck up as much as a gallon a day. Here are a few more quick safety tips:
-
Make sure your tree is at least 3 feet away from any heat sources, like radiators, fireplaces, and heating vents.
-
Make sure none of the wires on your lights are frayed . . . always turn them off before you go to bed and don’t plug too many things into the same outlet.
-
Don’t leave your tree up too long. Once a bunch of needles start falling off, it’s a major fire hazard. It doesn’t matter how much you water it.