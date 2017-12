Grandma got runover by a reindeer walking from out house Christmas Eve

Misheard Grandma got run over by a reindeer walking from the outhouse Christmas eve

On the fourth day of Christmas, my true love sent to me four colly birds

People think it’s four calling birds

Bells on bobtails ring

Misheard: Bells on cocktails ring

All of the other reindeers

Misheard: Olive the other reindeer

